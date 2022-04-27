Mumbai: Wife, lover sentenced to life term for murder of man

A sessions court in Dindoshi on Wednesday sentenced a 42-year-old woman and her 28-year-old lover to life in prison for killing the woman’s husband in 2015 in the family’s home in Sakinaka at night.

As per the Sakinaka police station’s case, the woman Riba Selvam and her husband Babu Selvam would have frequent quarrels over her affair with the younger man Ajay Chaudhari. The couple, who had a love marriage, have two sons - one aged five and another, 17, at the time of the incident. In the intervening night of July 16 and July 17, 2015, the court noted in its judgment that the younger son had seen Chaudhari at night at their home, situated in a chawl in Sakinaka. The police allege that the woman and her lover killed her husband after he returned home after filling water that came at 2.30 at night.

The older son was out on night duty and had returned in the morning at 6.30 and slept next to his deceased father. He then tried to wake his father up but he did not wake up till afternoon. As his father did not wake up, he rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The deceased’s brother and sister-in-law had hurried to the hospital and had noticed ligature marks on the deceased’s neck. The brother had asked his younger nephew and had learnt about the presence of Chaudhari in the home that night. He had lodged a complaint against his sister-in-law and Chaudhari as his brother had told him about the quarrels with his wife over her affair with Chaudhari.

Prosecutor Sachin Jadhav said that both the children had turned hostile during the trial. The prosecution had relied on tower locations and call detail records of the accused. Chaudhari’s tower location had shown that he was at the family’s home on the night of the incident.

The woman, who was out on bail, had sought leniency, telling the court that her sons will go through immense hardship without her and that her younger son is now only 11 years old. She said too that she is in debt and that creditors will harass her sons. Chaudhari had sought leniency stating that his family is dependent on him.

Additional Sessions Judge SU Baghele stated while considering the quantum of punishment that though the woman had put forth the hardships her sons will suffer, that the minimum sentence for the offence of murder is life imprisonment. Considering the gravity of the offence, the court said both accused must pay a fine of Rs. 50,000 each, which is to be given to the sons as compensation.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:41 PM IST