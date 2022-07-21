Mumbai: Wadhawans episode a ‘single instance’, can’t give undertaking for Pravin Raut, says ED

Kapil Wadhawan MD of DHFL | Twitter

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday called the incident of illegal transfer of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to a Uttar Pradesh from Taloja jail as ‘one case’ and said that it is not in its hands to give an undertaking that it would bring businessman Pravin Raut back before the court from Delhi where it wanted to produce him before another court.

Raut is in custody of the court in a money laundering case concerning redevelopment of Goregaon’s Patra Chawl. The Wadhawans are also in judicial custody of the same court in a case concerning Yes Bank. Last month, the court had been informed that the Wadhawan brothers had been taken by officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Taloja jail where they had been lodged, by train at night to Uttar Pradesh. The court had called this an illegal transfer as it had not been intimated about the same. The CBI officers had used a warrant from a UP court to take their custody directly from jail.

This week, the ED had sought Raut’s custody from the court and Special Judge MG Deshpande had demanded an undertaking from the ED officer before giving his custody. The judge had cited the incident with the Wadhawans and stating that there was no information where they are since last month, said they were ‘missing’.

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appearing for the ED told the court that the incident with the Wadhawans was ‘one case’ and that in a number of cases, interstate production has happened where accused are brought back. He said further that it is not the ED’s hands as an agency to give such an undertaking. He said if there is an order of the Delhi court taking Raut into judicial custody, how can it comply with its undertaking to bring him back. He assured that the agency will move a plea before the Delhi court eventually.

The court on Thursday received an intimation from the Lucknow jail that Wadhawans were in the custody of the CBI, Delhi till July 27.