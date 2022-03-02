Mumbai: Trustees of Dongri building that collapsed get bail

Three trustees of a four-storey Kesarbai Mansion in Dongri that had collapsed in 2019 leaving 13 persons dead, have been granted bail on Wednesday by a sessions court. The three - Safdarali Karmali, Shabbir Mukadam and Barkat Ali Uniya had been on temporary bail since April 2020. The sessions court on Wednesday stated in its order that the interim bail order is made absolute by the present order.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:45 PM IST