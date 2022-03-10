Mumbai: Taxi drivers who scuffled with traffic cop in 2011 let off on bond

A sessions court has shown leniency to two taxi drivers who scuffled with a traffic policeman in 2011 and instead of sentencing them after finding them guilty, has released them on a bond of good behaviour for a year.

Traffic policeman from Matunga traffic department Pradeep Varule had stopped one of them Jakir Shaikh shortly after noon on Oct 26, 2011, as he was driving a taxi in Dharavi on Mahim - Bandra road, without wearing a uniform. After Varule took action against Ali under the Motor Vehicles Act, he had returned his licence. Ali immediately made a phone call to his friend Irfan Ali who appeared on the spot. Irfan told Varule that he is a member of the taxi union and both friends started quarrelling with the policeman. As per Varule’s complaint lodged at Dharavi police station, Jakir Ali caught hold of his right hand and Irfan caught hold of his collar and both started scuffling with him. In the melee, the policeman’s uniform’s button broke and his nameplate too fell off.

The court had found the friends guilty under Sec 353 of IPC (assault or criminal force of public servant to deter from discharging duty). When hearing them on the point of sentencing, they both said that they are the only earning members in their families. Their advocate requested the court to show leniency to them under the Probation of Offenders Act under which a convicted person can be released on probation or after admonition considering factors such as age and them being first-time offenders. The advocate pointed out that both of them are now senior citizens.

Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani said in the judgment that the offence was committed in the year 2011 when the punishment under it was two years imprisonment or fine or both. “Looking at the evidence, the offence was not pre-planned. It occurred in the spur of the moment. There are no criminal antecedents against the accused. Considering the period already lapsed, age of the accused today and punishment prescribed today, further, the moment in which offence took place, I am inclined to grant benefit under Probation of Offenders Act, 1958,” Judge Sadrani stated.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:59 PM IST