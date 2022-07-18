Mumbai: Stepfather gets 10-years-jail for repeated sexual assault on teen

Mumbai: Accused in jail for 2.5 yrs after bail due to high surety amount, court relaxes condition | File Image

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday sentenced a man in his early 50's to ten years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 16-year-old stepdaughter over a period of months in 2017-2018 before she gathered the courage and lodged a complaint against him with the police.

Special POCSO judge SC Jadhav recommended the case for compensation to the minor to the District Legal Services Authority. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 8,000 on the man.

Prosecutor Veena Shelar said the man was an alcoholic and would beat the teen and her mother over trivial matters. In her complaint to the police, the teen stated that he would look at her in a lewd manner and touch her inappropriately, but it took her time to realize his intention. In Dec 2017, he sexually assaulted her when her mother was not at home. After her mother returned, she revealed her ordeal to her mother. The man beat her mother and her when her mother questioned him about it. He threatened to kill them if they told anyone about it. The mother and daughter then told the teen's 17-year-old elder brother about it. He too got beaten up when he questioned the man about it. Thereafter, the minor stated, that the sexual assaults increased as he got emboldened by their fear of him. She told her aunt about it as a last resort, but her aunt too was afraid of the man and did not confront him.

Troubled, the teen, then in class 9, had left the home. She spent some days at railway stations. She then gathered the courage and went to a police station to report.