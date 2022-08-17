Mumbai: Special court remands Salim Fruit to NIA custody till August 24

Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit | File Photo

A special court on Wednesday extended the remanded Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, an alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, in the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) till August 24 for allegedly aiding the terrorist activities of D-company. The NIA has also claimed that Fruit is a close associate of D-Company.

The NIA arrested Qureshi for allegedly playing an active role in extorting a huge amount of money in the name of Shakeel through property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D-company.

However, his lawyer claimed that he was being made a scapegoat for being a "relative of Shakeel".

