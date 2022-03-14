Mumbai: Special court denies bail to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has rejected the bail application of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

The case had arisen out of corruption allegations made against him by former city police chief Param Bir Singh after he was shunted out of the prestigious post. The senior NCP leader was arrested in early November. The ED’s charge sheet filed in end-January had claimed that the politician had laundered his unaccounted cash money to the tune of Rs. 10.42 crores in the bank account of an NGO run by his family - Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha. This was allegedly done in the garb of donations through Delhi-based shell companies.

Claiming bail, Deshmukh had alleged that dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze had collected money from bars and restaurants on the instructions of Singh and not him, contrary to allegations of Singh. He had cited the statement of Vaze before the state-appointed judicial Chandiwal Commission in which Vaze had taken a U-turn from his statements before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had opposed his bail application and told the court in its response that Deshmukh was the ‘brain behind the whole conspiracy’ of making collections from resto-bars. It told the court that he had avoided appearing before it for investigation, despite multiple summonses and if released on bail, may abscond.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:49 PM IST