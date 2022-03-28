Mumbai: Solicitor booked for deterring MCGM workers, gets bail

Mumbai: A 68-year-old solicitor on Monday secured bail from a sessions court after being arrested recently. He was booked for deterring public servants from performing duty.

Appearing for the practicing advocate Ashwin Shah, advocate Aniket Nikam had told the court about Shah’s credentials that he is a practising advocate before the Bombay High Court and civil court for more than 30 years.

The MRA Marg police station had booked Shah under provisions of the IPC dealing with voluntarily causing hurt to public servant and assault or criminal force on public servant to deter them from performing duty.

Shah stated in his bail plea that the incident took place last Wednesday when officers of the civic body had arrived near his office to attach a nearby property. He claimed that during the process, they had illegally confined the car of his female colleague and his own car that stood in the common space of the buildings. The plea stated he requested to let them remove their cars as they have nothing to do with the company whose property was being attached, however, the matter turned heated and the civic body’s employees insulted them. Further, that they had called the police, but by the time the police arrived the civic body’s employees had already assaulted him and his colleagues. The police, instead of taking their complaint against the civic body staffers, booked them, it said.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:42 PM IST