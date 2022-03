Mumbai Sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of BJP leader Pravin Darekar in the alleged forging of documents to contest Mumbai Bank election. The court has granted the interim protection from arrest till Tuesday, 29th March to approach High Court.

The FIR was lodged on March 14 at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:48 PM IST