Mumbai: Sanjay Raut files for bail in Patra Chawl case | ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has filed a bail application in the money laundering case connected to Goregaon’s Patra Chawl redevelopment.

Raut was arrested on August 1 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was in the agency’s custody for interrogation till August 8, after which the court remanded him in judicial custody. He is presently lodged in Arthur Road jail.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Raut had received part of the proceeds of crime in the redevelopment project in Goregaon that did not materialise. It has been alleged that one of the directors Pravin Raut of Guruashish Constructions Pvt Ltd that was entrusted with the task of the redevelopment project had transferred some amount to Raut and his wife from Rs 112 crore that he had benefited from the fraud. The agency alleged that Rs 1039 crore was siphoned off by Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan and Pravin Raut - all directors of Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

After Raut’s custodial interrogation was completed, the agency had requested the court to remand him in judicial custody. It had told the court that he is influential and may tamper evidence if released. It had also contended that there are allegations against him of threatening a key witness in the case and hence he should not be released.

Raut in his defence had told the court through his lawyer that the agency’s action is out of political vendetta.

