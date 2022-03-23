Mumbai: Salman Khan denied interim relief in defamation suit against NRI neighbour

A city civil court has denied actor Salman Khan interim relief in a defamation suit he had filed against NRI Ketan Kakkad, who is his neighbour in his Panvel farmhouse property for remarks in an interview to a Youtube channel.

Salman had sought that the court stops Kakkad from making purportedly defamatory statements against him. In hearing of the matter, the NRI’s advocate Abha Singh had told the court during a virtual hearing that the defamation suit was only a garb and that Salman wanted Kakkad’s land cheap. She had also argued that the dispute between the two parties is essentially a land issue and that Salman had not come before the court with clean hands.

The suit had arisen from an interview Kakkad had given to a Youtube channel in which he had made certain allegations against Salman. Advocate Singh had said regarding the allegations that they were only the truth and that Kakkad was only expressing his unhappiness. It was argued that Salman had defamed the NRI so badly that he and his wife want to leave the country.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:45 PM IST