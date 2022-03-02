Mumbai: 'Sadhu' gets 7-yr-jail for kidnapping, keeping teen locked up for months

A 57-year-old man who dressed as a ‘sadhu’ lured a 13-year-old boy in 2015, kidnapped him from the city, took him to Benares and locked him up in a room there for over four months, was on Monday sentenced by a sessions court in Dindoshi to seven-years in prison.

The victim had told the court in his testimony that the man never let him out of the room alone and held his hand whenever they went out, due to which he could not alert anybody. He came to be rescued when a co-passenger in train in Benares got suspicious and alerted the police when the ‘sadhu’ Laxman Sharma tried to take the boy with him someplace by train. The police arrived and found the child was indeed kidnapped. Thereafter, they asked the boy for his father’s contact number and he was reunited with his family. Sharma, was arrested and has since been in custody.

The child had told the court that he had been returning home from a garden on Nov 27, 2015 when the saffron-clad man approached him. He had offered him a biscuit and then asked him to come to the national park with him. He had refused, but the man had offered money and he had gone along. From the national park, the man said he would drop him back home, but had taken him to Benaras instead. The child told the court he was unconscious on the way and had woken up in a room in Benaras, where the man detained him for months on end.

The man’s advocate had sought leniency and sought that he be sentenced to the period he had already spent in prison. Additional Sessions Judge SU Baghele said in his order that Sharma deserves maximum punishment as he had kidnapped and detained the child for a period exceeding four months and called the offence serious.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:07 AM IST