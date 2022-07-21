Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Observing that a woman was only 20-years-old at the time of an accident in which she fell out of a BEST bus and lost her toe, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has acknowledged that she has to carry the deformity throughout her life and ordered a compensation of over Rs. 10 lakhs to her.

It said that she has undergone as many as three surgeries till date and that her injuries have worsened due to which she has had gangrene. It noted too that the third toe of her right foot is amputated and the second toe has no movement and said that there can be no doubt that she will not be able to carry on daily activities as before. It said too that the deformity suffered by her is physical as well as cosmetic in nature, will be visible to her and is bound to have a psychological effect. Tribunal chairman VM Mohite said the applicant is a young lady and the amputation has disfigured her foot, which has also adversely affected her matrimonial prospects.

The unfortunate incident had taken place with Sandhya Gaikwad on Sep 23, 2016 when she was commuting in a BEST bus from Goregaon railway station to Gokuldham in Goregaon east. She was near the exit door as her stop was nearing. She alleged in his plea for compensation that the bus stopped suddenly and she fell and sustained injuries. Her parents lived nearby and had come and taken her to the hospital.

The opposite party had negated the contention and said that she had fallen down as she was feeling giddy. A doctor had testified and said that the Gaikwad was unable to run, climb stairs and had to walk with a limp as well as wear special footwear. The Tribunal held that the accident occured because the driver had applied brakes suddenly and there was no handle for her to hold. It said that the rashness and negligence was on the part of the bus driver.