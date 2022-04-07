Mumbai: Religious teacher gets 5-year-jail for sexual assault on student

Mumbai: A special court on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old teacher at a Madarasa to five years of rigorous imprisonment for repeated sexual assault on a 10-year-old boy in 2020 by luring him with money and chocolates. It observed while sentencing him that such nature of acts create a fear in the mind of small children.

The court stated in its order that the victim was only 10 years old at the time of the incident and he was subjected to sexual assault by the accused, who was teaching him Arabic. “Such nature of acts create fear in the minds of small children and a hesitance to pursue academics,” it stated, adding that in the present case, the victim refused to attend classes.

The accused had sought leniency claiming that he is young, does not have parents and has no criminal antecedents.

Special judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Bharti Kale said in the judgment that the accused was only 19 years old when he committed the offence and noted that he has no criminal past. Given an opportunity, the court said, he may lead a good life and hence, that some leniency can be shown to him.

During the trial, in his defence, the youth had claimed that it was out of grudge that he had beaten the boy for involving in a fight with other children at the Madarasa, that his mother had filed the false complaint against him. He had also pointed out that the child had not immediately disclosed the matter. The court did not accept this defence. It reasoned that children, sometimes, if lured with something and also due to fear, tend to hide things from parents and this is the normal conduct of a child.

The victim had testified in court that the maulana would take him to the bathroom and kitchen of the Madarasa when the classes were ongoing and would sexually assault him. He had done so over 9 times, he told the court. He said he had kept quiet because the teacher had given him money, chocolates and also told him not to reveal the matter to anyone. The court imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the youth, of which Rs. 8,000 it directed to be given as compensation to the child.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:41 PM IST