Mumbai: Relief for woman, daughter as HC orders SRA not to demolish their house

The Bombay High Court recently ordered the Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) and a private developer not to take any action of eviction against a woman and her daughter, living in a chawl in the city's Prabhadevi area.

A bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar has ordered the authorities not to proceed with the demolition of the chawl till February 11.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Savitri Hargude through advocate Ashok Saraogi seeking protection from the eviction of herself and her daughter.

As per Savitri, her husband Ashok deserted her way back in 2007, a year later i.e. in 2008 she filed domestic violence proceedings against her estranged husband. Since then, she has been living in the said house along with her daughter.

In her plea, she claimed that Ashok has managed to get himself declared ineligible. "He is no longer residing in premises in question. The result of his being declared ineligible is that Savitri and her daughter will lose the roof over their heads," Saraogi pointed out.

Advocate Saraogi further highlighted the fact that in 2008 itself his client's husband Ashok had entered into a Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement (PAAA) with the developer.

"These two situations cannot simultaneously coexist i.e. Ashok has a PAAA and yet is declared ineligible," the advocate argued further.

The judges, while saying that they would hear the matter further, granted time till Tuesday to Saraogi to serve notice of the hearing Ashok and other respondents.

"We list the matter on Friday, 11th February 2022. In the meantime, the structure in which Savitri is residing, is not to be demolished and no coercive steps are to be taken to evict her and her daughter from those premises," the bench ordered.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:25 PM IST