Mumbai: Relief for BJP MLA Girish Mahajan in alleged threatening case

In a temporary relief for former state minister Girish Mahajan and his personal secretary Rameshwar Naik, the Bombay High Court on Monday extended its orders restraining the Pune Police from taking coercive action against them in connection with an offence registered at Kothrud police station in Pune, till February 15.

A bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Anil Kilor also ordered the Pune Police to file its reply in the matter till the next hearing. The offence was initially registered at Jalgaon's Nimbhora police station on December 9, 2018, on a complaint lodged by advocate Vijay Patil, trustee of the District Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, which runs several educational institutes.

It was later transferred to Pune's Kothrud area owing to the jurisdiction issues. In his complaint, Patil alleged that he was invited by some persons to Pune for collecting some documents connected with the trust. However, on reaching Pune he was taken to a hotel and then to a flat where he was threatened with dire consequences and was asked to resign from the trust.

It is Patil's claim in the FIR that the kidnappers had clearly told him that Mahajan wanted to take over the trust and thus he should resign from it. Till now, Mahajan through his legal team has maintained that no role has been attributed to him and thus no offence is made out against the BJP leader. He has also highlighted the delay of over three years in reporting the offence as the alleged incident took place in 2018 but was reported in 2020.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:26 PM IST