Mumbai realty firm seeks CBI probe as Lodha faces accusations of ₹200 Cr fraud

Mumbai: Realtors Network Private Limited, which has been in the business of real estate brokering and consultancy for more than 20 years, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged cheating and breach of trust to the tune of Rs200 crore by the builder Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The petitioner company, through its Managing Director Natraj Krishnan, claimed to be registered with several builders and developers, including Lodha.

Lodha political influence might impact case, petition states

Realtors claimed that, in 2013, it had initially filed a complaint at a magistrate’s court, which directed the NM Joshi Marg police to conduct investigation.

It is alleged in the petition that since Lodha is a minister in the current government and NM Joshi Marg Police Station comes under the jurisdiction of the state, “there is every likelihood that there would not be a fair and free investigation in this matter”.

Krishnan alleged that after filing the complaint, he received several threats from promoters of Lodha Group of Companies. The petitioner has expressed fear for his and his family members’ lives and sought protection and urged that the probe be transferred to the CBI.

“Fair investigation is a sine qua non for instilling faith in the public that the truth behind a crime will be revealed through an impartial investigation,” reads the petition.

“The principles of natural justice demand that this matter be investigated by a central agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the petitioner be provided a police protection immediately”.

