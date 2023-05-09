 Mumbai realty firm seeks CBI probe as Lodha faces accusations of ₹200 Cr fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai realty firm seeks CBI probe as Lodha faces accusations of ₹200 Cr fraud

Mumbai realty firm seeks CBI probe as Lodha faces accusations of ₹200 Cr fraud

The petitioner company, through its Managing Director Natraj Krishnan, claimed to be registered with several builders and developers, including Lodha.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai realty firm seeks CBI probe as Lodha faces accusations of ₹200 Cr fraud | File pic

Mumbai: Realtors Network Private Limited, which has been in the business of real estate brokering and consultancy for more than 20 years, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged cheating and breach of trust to the tune of Rs200 crore by the builder Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The petitioner company, through its Managing Director Natraj Krishnan, claimed to be registered with several builders and developers, including Lodha.

Read Also
Barsu refinery: Probe into land deals at Ratnagiri, says Industries Minister Uday Samant
article-image

Lodha political influence might impact case, petition states

Realtors claimed that, in 2013, it had initially filed a complaint at a magistrate’s court, which directed the NM Joshi Marg police to conduct investigation.

It is alleged in the petition that since Lodha is a minister in the current government and NM Joshi Marg Police Station comes under the jurisdiction of the state, “there is every likelihood that there would not be a fair and free investigation in this matter”.

Krishnan alleged that after filing the complaint, he received several threats from promoters of Lodha Group of Companies. The petitioner has expressed fear for his and his family members’ lives and sought protection and urged that the probe be transferred to the CBI.

“Fair investigation is a sine qua non for instilling faith in the public that the truth behind a crime will be revealed through an impartial investigation,” reads the petition.

“The principles of natural justice demand that this matter be investigated by a central agency like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the petitioner be provided a police protection immediately”.

Read Also
Bombay HC directs renewal of Lodha’s passport for 10 years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai realty firm seeks CBI probe as Lodha faces accusations of ₹200 Cr fraud

Mumbai realty firm seeks CBI probe as Lodha faces accusations of ₹200 Cr fraud

Supreme Court defers hearing in Bilkis Bano case till July 11

Supreme Court defers hearing in Bilkis Bano case till July 11

Bombay High Court orders Meta Platforms to remove video allegedly infringing Patanjali's registered...

Bombay High Court orders Meta Platforms to remove video allegedly infringing Patanjali's registered...

Same-sex marriage: Hearing may conclude on Wednesday

Same-sex marriage: Hearing may conclude on Wednesday

Bombay HC directs MSEDCL to reconsider employee's termination over suppression of facts

Bombay HC directs MSEDCL to reconsider employee's termination over suppression of facts