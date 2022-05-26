Mumbai: Police not to arrest Narendra Mehta in disproportionate assets case till May 30 | Facebook

The police have made a statement before the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it will not arrest BJP leader Narendra Mehta till May 30 in an alleged disproportionate assets case registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

The statement was made during the hearing in an application filed by a former BJP MLA from Mira-Bhayander seeking pre-arrest bail in the case.

Justice Bharti Dangre has asked the Thane court, where his pre-arrest bail is pending, to decide on the same by May 30.

On May 19, the Thane anti-corruption bureau filed a case of disproportionate assets of over Rs 8 crore against Mehta. His wife Suman has also been named in the complaint.

The complaint filed with the Navghar police station alleges that Mehta has been accused of using his position and power to amass disproportionate assets between January 2006 and August 31, 2015. The case has been filed under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Thane ACB was asked to initiate an inquiry by former judge and Lokayukta M L Tahaliyani in May 2016 following the allegations of disproportionate assets made by two Mira-Bhayander based activists Raju Goyal and Saji Pappachan. They had alleged that Mehta had unaccounted assets worth over Rs 2000 crores.

A student lawyer and activist Krishna Gupta had also filed a complaint in 2020 against Mehta with regard to his properties, including schools, hospitals and health clubs.

In 2016, Mehta was acquitted by the Thane court of a 2002, Rs 20,000 bribery charge as a corporator. The Thane ACB has challenged the order in the Bombay high court.