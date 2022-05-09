Mumbai: POCSO court convicts 72-yr-old for inappropriately touching minor neighbour

The special court trying cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) has convicted a 72-year-old man for sexually harassing his minor neighbour in 2018.

Sentencing Avinash Dhuri to 10 years of imprisonment, the Special judge has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

According to prosecution, on January 31, 2018, the girl returned from the school at around 3 pm. Her elder sister, who was then 10 years old, had still not returned from the school.

On seeing her alone, Dhuri lured the 7-year-old, who stayed in the same floor as his, with a chocolate. He took her to their building terrace and touched her inappropriately. He threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone or he would throw her down from the terrace.

The girl however narrated the incident to her sister and mother. Her mother then registered a complaint with the Kalachowki police station. The mother said that the old man had a reputation of harassing girls in the building. Hence, she said that she had asked her daughters, 10 and 7 years old, not to go anywhere near the man or to interact with him.

A detailed order copy is not made available as yet.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:21 PM IST