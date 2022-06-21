Mumbai: Plea seeks protection from arrest for MVA leaders |

Mumbai: Stating that the BJP is using central agencies to harass MVA leaders, three Congress members have sought protection from arrest of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders in a plea filed before a city court.

The anticipatory bail application was filed by Adv. Madhu Holamagi, Yusuf Patel and Ranjeet Dutta. Adv. Holamagi submitted that the plea is for all MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the coalition party seeking that they not be arrested in any false case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge MG Deshpande sought to know how such blanket orders can be passed without the concerned persons giving power to the trio to represent them. The advocate submitted that he would submit these along with the authority letter. Judge Deshpande said in the order that upon his failure to produce these, a notice will be sent by the court to every member of the MVA on whether they have made such an application before it. The court then issued a notice to the ED to respond to the plea.

The common application stated that leaders of the BJP such as Devendra Fadnavis and Kirit Somaiya are trying to make false complaints against members of the MVA and also cited instances such as the arrest of Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik by the ED.

It further stated that the central agencies need to be made aware that they do not belong to any political party and are an independent body.