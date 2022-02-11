Mumbai: Plea opposes Lata Mangeshkar memorial at Shivaji Park; seeks to protect its playground status

Public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Friday seeking court directions against the use of the famous Shivaji Park ground in Dadar for funerals and setting up of memorial of Lata Mangeshkar.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6, was cremated at the ground situated in Dadar. Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray too had been cremated at the same venue in November 2012.

The PIL has been filed by Prakash Belwade, a Dadar resident, stating that Shivaji Park was meant for sports, but a memorial for Bal Thackeray was built there. Following a recent report, he said that now there is a demand that there should be one for Mangeshkar too.

His pela reads: “With utmost respect to late Lata Mangeshkar and her tremendous contribution to music, the petitioner is afraid that construction of such memorials at the Shivaji Park would be setting a wrong precedent.”

He has further contended that Shivaji Park is renowned as the cradle of Indian cricket as it houses eight cricket clubs where several international players like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Wadekar, Vijay Manjrekar, Sandeep Patil, Vinod Kambli, Ajit Agarkar and Ajinkya Rahane, among others, have been trained here.

Besides, it has a historical connection as it has witnessed gatherings of freedom fighters, a focal point for the movement of consolidated Maharashtra led by Acharya Prahlad Keshav Atre.

The PIL prays that the HC direct the government to “formulate appropriate and suitable guidelines” for protecting the playground and adjacent area of Shivaji Park to preserve its legal status and its historical importance.

It will come up for hearing in due course, court sources said.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:03 PM IST