Mumbai: Plea filed seeking corruption probe on Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

A plea has been filed before a sessions court by Congress member Adv Madhu Holamagi against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. The plea has sought that there be a probe against Fadnavis as well as union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman among other senior BJP leaders for corruption and paying off rebel MLAs of the Shiv Sena who are in Guwahati.

The court will be deciding on whether the plea is maintainable before proceeding with hearing it or issuing a notice.

Adv Holamagi had also filed another application before the sessions court recently seeking that all MLAs and MLCs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government be granted protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He had alleged that the BJP was using the central agencies to harass the opposition parties and hence they be granted protection from arrest.