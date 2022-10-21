e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Plea challenges revocation of Chhath Pooja permission

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Shri Durga Parmeshwari Seva Mandal and two persons including former NCP corporator Rakhee Jadhav seeking quashing of the October 18 letter of the BMC revoking permission granted to it.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Plea challenges revocation of Chhath Pooja permission | File Photo
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed BMC to reply to a petition challenging the cancellation of permission to hold Chhath Pooja on October 30-31 at Acharya Atre Maidan at Ghatkopar (east).

The petition said the permission was cancelled despite having clearances from the fire, police and traffic departments. 

The BMC subsequently granted permission to Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan only on a letter by former BJP corporator Balchandra Shirsat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

