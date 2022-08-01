Mumbai: PIL challenges Eknath Shinde govt's decision to stay some orders of previous MVA dispensation

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra government either staying or cancelling various circulars related to developmental projects undertaken by the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The PIL filed by five persons, some of whom are former Indian Administrative Service officers and social workers, have also challenged the staying or cancellation of various appointments of officers by the MVA government.

According to the plea, CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led government has issued four resolutions between July 20 and July 25 cancelling orders passed by the previous MVA government.

"The impugned resolutions are without jurisdiction and the Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) is not empowered to stay or nullify the decisions of the earlier government, which were lawfully taken," the plea said seeking quashing of these resolutions.

As per Article 164(1A) of the Constitution of India, there has to be not less than 12 ministers so as to constitute Council of Ministers and presently the total number of ministers was only two (Shinde and Fadnavis).

"In the absence of a duly constituted Council of Ministers, the government ought not to have taken such major decisions of staying developmental projects and cancellation of appointments of members of statutory boards, commissions and committees," read the plea.

The new government had passed several resolutions passed between July 20 and 25 under which projects and tenders, the appointment of non-official members to statutory bodies, committees etc were stayed.

The plea read: “The decision to stay orders taken by the previous government is without any legitimate reason and passed in an arbitrary manner.”

"The politicians in Maharashtra inspired by greed for power have given rise to the present day turmoil, political instability, administrative vacuum and financial insecurity at all levels of administration in Maharashtra," claimed the plea.

It further read that CM and DCM have been busy meeting with the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other BJP leaders to seek their blessings.

"The CM and the Deputy CM have held three or four meetings of their cabinet, in which they reversed important decisions of the previous government. This includes shifting of the metro rail car shed back to Aarey Colony and clearance to the Ahmedabad- Mumbai bullet train project," adds the plea.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing before a bench headed by Justice SV Gangapurwala on August 3.

June 2022 — in an unprecedented manner, 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena (SS) MLAs broke away from their parent party and switched over the party in power in the centre in order to form a government in Maharashtra.

On June 30 — Eknath Shinde and Devendra fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively. However, the distribution of portfolios of the ministries has not taken place till date.

Meanwhile, several cases and counter cases have been filed by both the groups of Shiv Sena before the Supreme Court. Hence, various issues like whether defection of 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena attract disqualification or whether the group formed by them represent the original Shiv Sena party, is pending before the SC.

