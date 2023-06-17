Mumbai: No Tax On Lawyer's Services

Representative Image

In a significant decision, the Assistant Commissioner of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and Central Excise (Division 9, Mumbai) has said that services rendered by an advocate are exempt from service tax.

Setting aside a demand notice issued to advocate Vinod Sampat for his 2015-16 services, HA Deshmukh in his order said that the service tax demand of over ₹4 lakh, which was worked out on the assumption Sampat rendered taxable service amounting to ₹27.91 lakh, is “liable to be dropped”. Sampat had challenged the service tax with penalty and interest demanded from him by the Service Tax Authorities.

The investigation of service tax evasion was initiated against Sampat on the basis of data received by the Service Tax department from the Income Tax (IT) department about the declared turnover of services as per IT returns (ITR)/ tax deducted at source (TDS).

As per the ITR/ TDS for 2015-16, Sampat declared a service turnover of ₹27,91,100. He had not taken service tax registration and did not even file the service tax returns for 2015-16.

Read Also Supreme Court: No waiver of fees to transgender as lawyers

Value of service differences

The authorities said there was a difference of ₹27,91,100 towards the value of services that were not included in service tax returns and the liability of service tax.

However, Sampat submitted that his income in 2015-16 was ₹27,91,100 and he is in the legal professional and deriving income from legal services, which are exempt from service tax as per a notification dated June 20, 2012, which stated that legal services provided by an advocate or partnership firm of advocates are exempt from the service tax leviable thereon under section 66B of the Act.

Read Also District Legal Services Authority slams BMC for system crash; people return without paying tax

No interest can be demanded under Section 75

The order further stated, “As the demand of service tax is not sustainable, no interest can be demanded under Section 75 and similarly no penalty can be imposed…” Consequently, the demand of interest and demand of penalty, too, was dropped.