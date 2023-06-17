Mumbai: No Stay On Adoption; HC Clarifies

File

The Bombay High Court has clarified on Friday that it had not stayed any adoptions while staying amendment to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act 2021 to the extent it transferred jurisdiction over adoption cases from courts to District Magistrates.

The effect of the amendment is that the exclusive jurisdiction over all adoptions, including foreign adoptions, would be with the District Magistrate, who are not judicial officers.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale said that the adoption should continue as they used to earlier, i.e. before a single judge of the High court.

The bench said that clarification was required in view of news reports that adoptions had come to a standstill following its order in January 2023.

Read Also Supreme Court stays Bombay HC observation that people who feed street dogs must adopt them

“We must, however, clarify we have not stayed adoptions. They will continue as they were happening before the amendment to the JJ Act,” said the court.

It further said that the stay was on transferring any ongoing matter before the district magistrate. “There is no question of any ongoing matters being transferred to the district magistrate. Civil courts dealing with adoptions must continue to do so till final disposal of this matter on July 7,” it added.

Bench granted interim stay on transfer of pending adoption

The bench, in January, had granted an interim stay on transfer of pending adoption matters from a court to the district magistrates and directed courts to continue adjudicating such cases.

The high court has passed the order while hearing a petition, filed through advocate Vishal Kanade, challenging the amendment to the JJ Act to the extent that the word ‘court’ was replaced with ‘district magistrates’.

It had said that if the final order was to be passed in the petitioner's favour, then any orders passed by the district magistrates on adoption would immediately become vulnerable.