Mumbai: No relief for wife of public servant who was absent for 26 years without explanation from job

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) recently turned down the plea filed by a 75-year-old woman seeking family pension after around 17 years of her husband's death. The MAT noted that her husband, who served as a junior clerk in Pune's irrigation department had been absent from work for over 26 years.

A bench of A P Kurhekar, the judicial member at MAT was hearing a plea filed by one Sunanda Kulkarni, whose husband had joined as a junior clerk in the department in 1960. However, he attended work only till 1974 and was absent from his duty till September 1996, when he retired from services.

Her husband didn't apply for any post-retirement benefits even after 1996, the day when his services came to an end by virtue of superannuation. In fact, he didn't seek any benefits till 2004, the year in which he expired.

Now in 2020, i.e. some 17 odd years after his death, Sunanda moved a plea before the MAT seeking family pension benefits. She even wrote to the concerned government authorities, which didn't respond to her applications.

Accordingly, through her plea before MAT, Sunanda sought the family pension. She claimed that her husband was on medical leave as he suffered from diabetes and due to gangrene, had to cut one of his feet.

Taking note of the facts of the case, the MAT noted that the authorities haven't passed any orders refusing the relief sought by Sunanda.

"However, the fact remains that the deceased government servant did not raise any such grievances in his lifetime. This plea is also filed after 17 years from his death," the bench said, adding, "Whereas, on another side, it is clearly seen that the deceased government servant was unauthorisedly absent from 26 years which entails in forfeiture previous service in terms of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1982."

"It seems that it is for this reason, the deceased government servant in his lifetime did not raise any such grievances," the bench said while further noting the fact that her husband was on medical leave only for a month and that after that he didn't file any plea seeking extension of his leaves.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:00 AM IST