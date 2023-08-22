Mumbai News: SC Rejects Orbit Duo’s Plea Challenging HC Order | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a setback for Rajen Dhruv and Hiren Dhruv of Orbit Ventures, the Supreme Court has rejected their special leave petition challenging the order of the Bombay High Court sentencing them to six months’ civil imprisonment for contempt of court.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia dismissed their petition observing: “We do believe that enough indulgence has been shown and no more ducks and drakes game of the petitioners should be permitted. The special leave petitions are dismissed.”

The apex court noted that the developer had deposited a cheque of ₹10.45 crore that was dishonoured. The amount was to be paid in instalments. The second cheque of ₹6.45 crore was not deposited at the request of the petitioners. During the hearing on Monday, the developer’s advocate submitted a cheque before the SC. The judges were astonished when, on their query on whether the cheque would be honoured, the developers’ advocate said that they will need four to six weeks.

Enough indulgence shown: SC

“Even today we put to learned senior counsel that this cheque which is presented today will be honoured or not! Learned counsel states on instructions that they still need four to six weeks,” the SC noted, adding that enough indulgence was shown to the developers.

The Bombay High Court, on July 21, 2022, had asked Rajen and Hiren Dhruv to surrender the next day to enforce their six months’ civil imprisonment for failing to honour their undertaking given to the court on March 23.

However, on July 22, 2022, the duo failed to surrender and hence the HC had directed the Mumbai police commissioner to take immediate steps to trace their whereabouts. The HC had also directed the banks and financial institutions concerned to freeze accounts of these builders.

HC was hearing Axis' plea for recovery

The HC was hearing a plea filed by Axis Finance, through its counsels Venkatesh Dhond, Rashmin Khandekar and Nishit Dhruva, for recovery of ₹163 crore from Orbit with 16.25% interest per year from January 1, 2021, till payment is done.

On March 23, 2022, the HC had sentenced them to six months of civil imprisonment after finding them guilty under the Contempt of Court Act for willful disobedience of its earlier orders. The orders were passed in a dispute between Orbit Venture Developers and Axis Finance Ltd. The court had, however, suspended their sentence after they gave an undertaking that they will repay ₹102 crore in six instalments beginning March 31. They had even given an undertaking that they would not create third-party rights in several flats in their project in Swarvoski Apartments in Khar (West).