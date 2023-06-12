Mumbai News: PIL Seeks FIR Against SRK For Bribing Wankhede | File pic

Mumbai: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking that an FIR should be registered against Actor Shah Rukh Khan for giving bribe for trying to save his son from getting arrested.

The plea filed by social activist Rashid Pathan states that as per the CBI FIR, former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede accepted bribe of Rs50 lakh out of total amount of Rs18 crore from the actor as a favor for not to arrest his son Aryan Khan in the alleged Cordelia cruise drug bust case in 2021.

What the PIL claims

“As per law if any person gives bribe to any officer without informing Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for getting any favour from said public servant in his official capacity then such person is liable for prosecution under section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act),” claims the PIL.

However, the CBI have not added Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan as an accused involved in the offences. It alleged that the central agency was conducting the probe in a “casual manner and doing unfair, partial and one sided investigation”.

The PIL, filed through advocates Nilesh Ojha, Tanweer Nizam and Anand Jondhale, seeks direction to prosecution to conduct fair and transparent investigation and add all the accused and take appropriate action as per law against whom prima facie material is available on record.

It further seems that Shah Rukh Khan, Sameer Wankhede, Aryan Khan and NCB officials, who were part of Special Enquiry Team (SET), be subjected to narco test, lie detector and brain mapping test.

Read Also Foreign Trips Were Funded By Family Members, Sameer Wankhede Tells Bombay HC