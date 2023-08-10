Mumbai News: 'High Court Building's Heritage Value Should Be Preserved,' Says Chief Justice DK Upadhyay

Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: Chief Justice DK Upadhyay has said the building presently housing the Bombay High Court has archaeological and heritage value and should be preserved with minimal damage.

A bench of CJ and Justice Arif Doctor on Wednesday urged the Maharashtra government and the High Court administration to shift the High Court out of the present building as early as possible to the proposed site at Bandra so that damages to the present building due to footfall can be minimised.

“This (current High Court) building is 150 years old. It has not only archaeological value but also has to be preserved. There is so much footfall, so it should be preserved as it is. Let us maintain the heritage,” the CJ said.

Plea seeking allotment of land to construct the new court complex

The HC is hearing a plea filed by Advocate Ahmad Abdi which sought the allotment of land to construct the new court complex.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf had informed the HC on March 30 this year that the government has decided to allot 30.16 acres of land in Bandra for the new building. On May 25, 2023, it called upon the HC Registrar to depute a representative for taking advance possession of the land.

Saraf informed the HC on Wednesday that a high powered committee (HPC) was looking into everything required for constructing the new building. The HPC includes a representative of the Chief Justice of the HC, a representative of the Chief Minister and principal secretaries of all departments of the State.

Saraf requested the court to give the committee some time to consider the whole issue and come to a decision.

The court suggested that the State government ensure that the land user is changed from 'residential' to 'commercial' at the earliest.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on August 30.

