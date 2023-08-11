Mumbai News: HC Stays Probe In ‘Molestation Case’ Of Now-Terminated Woman Employee

Mumbai News: HC Stays Probe In ‘Molestation Case’ |

A bench of the Bombay High Court led by Justice Ajey Gadkari recently stayed the investigation against six officials of a startup company who were booked by the Powai police for allegedly misbehaving with a woman employee in office.

6 officials approach HC to quash FIR

The six officials of the Geddit Convenience Private Limited and Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited had approached the HC seeking quashing of the FIR alleging that it was a “counterblast” to her termination from services. Geddit is a licensee of delivery firm Zepto and Zepto was earlier known as Kiranakart.

The woman employee had alleged that one of the accused had spoken insultingly to her. She complained that when she informed some seniors in the company about the incident, she was told that some employees are shareholders in the company and that she must keep them ‘happy’. She alleged that she was called to a room where some colleagues were present and they used foul language towards her. The FIR also states that when she was on phone calls, some colleagues had touched her inappropriately.

'False FIR' registered by ex-employee, say company officials

The HC was hearing a petition filed by the six officials seeking quashing of the FIR stating that the same is “false, fabricated and malafide”. Their plea contends that it has been registered by an ex-employee of with the “sole purpose of settling scores with the management of the company and its licensor by implicating its higher management in a false case”.

Woman employee was terminated last year

The employee was terminated on November 14, 2022 due to various underperformance and disciplinary issues and refused to attend office despite being called upon to do so, the plea alleges. “As her counterblast to her termination, the ex-employee registered the FIR making completely incredulous and unbelievable allegations,” the plea adds.

The woman was hired on August 16 last year. Due to continued performance and disciplinary related issues, the woman was put on a “performance improvement plan”. However, she unilaterally decided to work from home without informing her seniors.

As she refused to attend office, a show cause notice was issued to her on November 10 and a termination notice was issued on November 14. An independent inquiry was conducted which stated that the woman’s allegations are “unsubstantiated”.

Stay on police investigation

The FIR was then filed at Powai police station on March 30 this year. Hence they approached the HC seeking stay on the investigation. It also sought that the police be directed to not file the chargesheet and to not take coercive actions against the petitioners.