Mumbai News: HC Denies Granting Relief To Railway Clerk For Not Returning ₹6 In 26-Year-Old Case

Mumbai: A railway ticket booking clerk who failed to return ₹6 to a decoy passenger 26 years ago failed to get relief from the Bombay High Court which upheld his dismissal.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sandeep Marne dismissed the appeal filed by Rajesh Verma observing that there is “sufficient evidence” available on record in support of charges against him.

The 26-year-old case

Verma was appointed in Railway service on the post of Commercial Clerk on 31 July 1995. He was working at the Kurla Terminus Junction in Mumbai on August 30, 1997, when the authorities conducted a decoy check. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable posed as a passenger and requested a ticket from Kurla Terminus to Ara. The decoy gave ₹500 for a ticket costing ₹214. Verma was supposed to return ₹286. However, he returned only ₹280.

During a subsequent vigilance team check, ₹58 was found to be missing from Verma's railway cash. Also ₹450 was recovered from a cupboard behind him, which the vigilance team believed was used to hide ill-gotten money gained by overcharging passengers.

Railway clerk found guilty

He was found guilty in a disciplinary inquiry, and was removed from service on January 31, 2002. His appeals against this decision were rejected.

His Advocate Mihir Desai, argued that Verma couldn't immediately return the ₹6 due to a lack of change in his cash box and asked the passenger to wait. He also claimed that the cupboard was not exclusively under Verma's control.

However, the bench found no evidence that Verma intended to return the ₹6. Also, the bench noted that Verma had access to the cupboard and the charge of overcharging was proved by direct evidence.Desai had argued that as per the provisions of the Railways Vigilance Manual, two gazettes officers have to be a part of such an operation.

However, the court remarked that an exception has been in cases where two gazetted officers are not available immediately and in such cases, services of non gazetted staff can be utilised.

The judges remarked that the inquiry followed the Railway Servants (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1968, and that Verma had opportunities to cross-examine witnesses and present evidence.

Finally, the bench noted Verma's unsuccessful attempts at departmental remedies and his implied admission of misconduct by filing a mercy appeal for a fresh entry position.

Therefore, the court rejected Verma's plea saying: “We therefore do not find any perversity in the findings recorded during the course of inquiry.”

