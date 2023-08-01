Mumbai News: Bill Amending Trees Act ‘reckless’, Say Activists | representative pic

Mumbai: Environmental activists have criticised the bill passed in the assembly allowing local authorities to grant permission for felling of all types of trees, and called it “unfortunate” and “reckless”. The activists say they plan to challenge the bill in the Bombay High Court.

On July 28 the assembly passed a bill amending the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, to empower local tree authorities to grant permission to cut trees.

Activists slam govt for being reckless

However, the environmentalists have slammed the move to devolve powers to local authorities.

“They talk about climate change and protecting the environment and then they give permission to hack trees. Instead they should have included stronger amendments to protect trees. It shows how insensitive, reckless and careless the state government is towards the environment,” Stalin D said.

“Until last year, if more than 200 trees were going to be affected by a project, then the decision was taken by the state authorities,” Thane-based Rohit Joshi said.

The experts on the committee would give permission to cut trees only if they found the project to be genuine, he said, addinglocal authorities do not have experts.

“We should not be surprised if 10 trees are shown on paper and 100 are cut down. Even a single tree can be important for the environment. The Tree Protection Act should actually protect them and not destroy the green cover. Once we get the copy of the GR, we will challenge the state government’s decision in the high court,” he said.

Bhagwan Keshbhat of Waatavaran Foundation said the state should protect mangroves and forest areas to combat climate change. “We are fighting to reduce air pollution in Mumbai, so we should try to increase greenery in the city. But here we are compromising with the green cover, which will increase ecological imbalance,” he said.

Pointers:

29.75 lakh: Total number of trees under the BMC’s jurisdiction, as per a 2017 census

15.63 lakh: Trees in private areas in institutions

11.25 lakh: On government premises and establishments

1.85 lakh: Along the side of roads

* The BMC’s Garden Department surveyed around 1.15 lakh large trees this year

