 Mumbai News: Advocates Seek ACs In HC Bar Rooms
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai News: Advocates Seek ACs In HC Bar Rooms

Mumbai News: Advocates Seek ACs In HC Bar Rooms

In 2000, an air conditioning system was installed in the HC to avoid the noise from outside.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Advocates Seek ACs In HC Bar Rooms | PTI

Mumbai: Five former presidents of the Advocates Association of Western India (AAWI), including four senior advocates, have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking the installation of air conditioning systems in the Advocates Bar Rooms in the HC.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor will hear the plea on November 6.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed the bench that a government resolution has been passed, and funds have been allocated for the required infrastructure.

Read Also
Bombay High Court: 'Tenants Can't Eclipse Owner's Redevelopment Rights'
article-image

The petition has been filed by senior advocates Shirish Gupte, Ashok Mundargi, Prasad Dhakephalkar, Rajiv Patil and Balkrishna Joshi.

In 2000, an air conditioning system was installed in the HC to avoid the noise from outside. The exhaust systems were installed outside the bar rooms, which resulted in the bar rooms remaining hot.

Subsequently, air conditioners were allocated for the bar rooms in 2016. The same were operational till 2020. However, since 2021, the ACs have become non-functional due to no maintenance or servicing. Once again, due to the exhaust system installed outside the bar rooms, the temperatures have started rising.

The plea seeks allocation of funds of Rs43,137,719, but the high court registrar approved the allocation of Rs37,637,000 for the installation of air conditioners. However, the installation work has not been executed.

Currently there is no proper ventilation in the Advocates Bar Rooms, the plea adds.

Read Also
Bombay High Court To Hear Plea Seeking Directions To BMC, Govt To Curb Air Pollution
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Advocates Seek ACs In HC Bar Rooms

Mumbai News: Advocates Seek ACs In HC Bar Rooms

Bombay High Court: 'Tenants Can't Eclipse Owner's Redevelopment Rights'

Bombay High Court: 'Tenants Can't Eclipse Owner's Redevelopment Rights'

Quadrupling Of Dahanu-Virar Line: Bombay HC Permits Removal Of 25,428 Mangroves

Quadrupling Of Dahanu-Virar Line: Bombay HC Permits Removal Of 25,428 Mangroves

Innocent Until Proven Guilty: Bombay HC Drops Cruelty Case Against Spouse, In-Laws

Innocent Until Proven Guilty: Bombay HC Drops Cruelty Case Against Spouse, In-Laws

Minor's Death By Negligence: Bombay HC Quashes Case On Humanitarian Grounds

Minor's Death By Negligence: Bombay HC Quashes Case On Humanitarian Grounds