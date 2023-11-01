Mumbai News: Advocates Seek ACs In HC Bar Rooms | PTI

Mumbai: Five former presidents of the Advocates Association of Western India (AAWI), including four senior advocates, have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking the installation of air conditioning systems in the Advocates Bar Rooms in the HC.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor will hear the plea on November 6.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed the bench that a government resolution has been passed, and funds have been allocated for the required infrastructure.

The petition has been filed by senior advocates Shirish Gupte, Ashok Mundargi, Prasad Dhakephalkar, Rajiv Patil and Balkrishna Joshi.

In 2000, an air conditioning system was installed in the HC to avoid the noise from outside. The exhaust systems were installed outside the bar rooms, which resulted in the bar rooms remaining hot.

Subsequently, air conditioners were allocated for the bar rooms in 2016. The same were operational till 2020. However, since 2021, the ACs have become non-functional due to no maintenance or servicing. Once again, due to the exhaust system installed outside the bar rooms, the temperatures have started rising.

The plea seeks allocation of funds of Rs43,137,719, but the high court registrar approved the allocation of Rs37,637,000 for the installation of air conditioners. However, the installation work has not been executed.

Currently there is no proper ventilation in the Advocates Bar Rooms, the plea adds.

