Mumbai: Neil Somaiya gets interim protection from arrest from Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son and corporator Neil Somaiya in a case pertaining to the misappropriation of donations collected from the public for saving the warship INS Vikrant from getting scrapped.

The court directed that in the event of arrest, he be released on furnishing a surety of Rs. 50,000. He is also directed to attend the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office for four days.

The HC had on Apr 13 granted the same relief to his father. Both the father and son had been denied anticipatory bail by the sessions court. While denying them the relief, the sessions court had said in similar observations on both orders, that donations were made by the public with a lot of trust and hope, but they were not used for the purpose they were collected.

The HC while granting interim relief to Kirit Somaiya had observed that the complaint is based mainly on media reports and that though there is a specific allegation of misappropriation of Rs. 57 crores, there is no material on record to indicate on what basis the figure is arrived at.

The case arose out of a complaint filed by a retired army man who alleged that the Somaiyas had collected donations from various parts of the city in 2014 to purportedly save the warship from being scrapped. The amount of Rs. 57 crores that were collected had not reached the state government of the governor as the Somaiyas had claimed it will, he stated in the complaint.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai, that granted the relief to both, is expected to hear the pleas of the duo on Apr 28.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:06 PM IST