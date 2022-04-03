Mumbai: Neighbour gets 3-yr-jail for groping teen in building lift

A special court has sentenced a 27-year-old to three-years of rigorous imprisonment for groping a 13-year-old living in his building in 2015.

It also imposed a Rs. 10,000 fine on him, which is directed to be given to the minor as compensation. The youth had sought leniency on the ground that he is a student and that his entire life will be spoiled if he is sentenced to time in prison. The court, however, refused to consider this circumstance due to the nature of the act committed by him, which created a fear in the mind of the victim.

The matter had come to light only two months after the incident that took place on Jan 11, 2015. The teen had shared the incident with her school friend after two months, who had in turn told the school principal of a Vikhroli school where they studied when the teen fell unwell. The victim’s elder sister learnt about the incident from their school principal. She then narrated it to her mother. Taking the minor in confidence, the complaint was lodged by her mother.

The defence had pointed out the delay in lodging the report and claimed that the youth had been falsely implicated. Special judge designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Jayshri R. Pulate stated in the judgment that the conduct of the minor is natural in not disclosing the incident to her family member as there is always the apprehension of disbelief. Further it noted that she was also scared by the incident. Her disclosure regarding it to her friend, instead of family members, is also natural,it stated. The court held that considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the delay cannot be taken as adverse to the prosecution.

“It is quite natural that teenagers are more close to their friends and they feel comfortable in sharing such incidents with them, which they may not share with family members due to shame and fear,” it said.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:48 PM IST