Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Mumbai: Nawab Malik remanded in ED's custody till Monday

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Nawab Malik remanded in ED's custody till Monday

Nawab Malik has been remanded in ED's custody till Monday.

The court reasoned that since he was in hospital for some days during custody, the ED could not record his statements during the period.

