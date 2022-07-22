e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Misplaced confession statement in Hema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani case found

On Wednesday, an ad-hoc district judge who had recorded the statement of accused Pradeep Rajbhar had appeared before the court through videoconferencing, but the prosecution was unable to find the statement that was required for the proceedings.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
File Photo

A misplaced original confession statement of an accused in the Hema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani double murder case, was traced after the sessions court had on Wednesday given time for the prosecution to find it.

The court had then given the prosecution time to trace it. Rajbhar, who had turned an approver or prosecution witness in the case, had later retracted the statement given before the magistrate and said that he had been pressured by the police to give such a statement and implicate innocents. The court is likely to examine the judge through video-conference on Tuesday.

