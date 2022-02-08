Mumbai: Minor Survivor not examined since 2019; HC calls for report from special POCSO judge

Emphasising the importance of examining minor victims of offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) expeditiously, the Bombay High Court has called for a report from the special judge trying POCSO cases where the survivor has not been examined since 2019.

Justice Revati Dere recently called for a report from the special POCSO judge explaining why there has been a delay in the conclusion of the trial and why the prosecutrix has not been examined to date. The Court directed the High Court Registry to forthwith communicate the order to the Special Judge in order to enable him to submit his report by February 17.

The HC order came while hearing a bail application by an accused on the ground that there had been no progress in the trial despite an order calling for expeditious completion of the same. The Court was informed that the victim had not been examined since 2019. Also, he stated that he was HIV positive and required medical assistance.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution contended that so far, only one witness had been questioned in the case and the survivor was yet to be examined.

The order reads: “In cases where the victims are minor, POCSO Courts should at least complete the examination of the victim/prosecutrix, as expeditiously as possible, lest the victims who are minor forget the incident, due to passage of time, giving advantage to the accused.”

Earlier, in 2019, the accused had withdrawn his bail plea as HC had shown its disinclination to grant bail. The HC had, however, asked the special court to expedite the trial noting that the victim was only 11 years old.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:27 PM IST