Mumbai: Man gets life-term for killing mother

A sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, a graduate who used to work at a call centre, to life in prison for killing his 55-year-old mother brutally in 2015, enraged when she scolded him over not paying sufficiently for household expenses.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari said the father who was the complainant in the case had turned hostile during the trial, so did his younger sister. The man’s friend to whom he had made a confession on a phone call after the incident, had testified in court against him and narrated about the phone conversation.

The son Afzal Akhtar had killed his mother using a kitchen knife by stabbing her on her chest and stomach. He had also hit her on the head with a grinding stone. After the murder, he had informed his father on a phone call. His father Akhtar Sayyed had then lodged a complaint against him.

Sayyed, a professor, had stated in his police complaint, that he had been keeping unwell since the past four years and hence could not earn. His wife, the victim, Habiba, was a homemaker and the home was running on his son’s earnings as his daughter was a college student. The father said that though his son was earning Rs. 50,000 monthly, since three months before the incident, he was paying them only a little over Rs. 30,000, due to which they were in a financial crunch. There were quarrels between the mother and son due to this, he had stated. He had then stated about the phone call he received on the day of the incident on Nov 20, 2015 where his son had told him that he had attacked his mother as she was abusing him over not giving money and that he must come and take her to the doctor.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:29 PM IST