Mumbai: Man faking as Honorary Consulate denied relief

Observing that there is the complicity of the applicant in the alleged crime and that there is no possibility of false implication, a sessions court in Dindoshi on Saturday denied anticipatory bail to a 27-year-old accused of presenting himself as the Honorary Consulate of San Marino in Mumbai.

Additional Sessions Judge VD Ingle said in the order that the court took a comprehensive view of the matter and considered the accusations against the applicant - Vatsal Agarwal, as well as the nature and gravity of the alleged offence while denying the relief. It said it is explicit that there is a prima facie case against him.

Judge Ingle noted that various news websites had published regarding Vatsal’a appointment to the post, knowing it to be fake and that his co-accused had said in his statement that this was done on the instructions of Vatsal and his father Rishi Agarwal. It also said that it appears that in Jan this year the Ministry of External Affairs had sent an email to him that it has not approved his appointment as per its records, nor is such an approval pending or under process. “However, the applicant has deliberately kept the text of recommendation made by the Office of Ambassador, San Marino as the appointment of the applicant as Consulate General of San Marino in Mumbai…on the various websites and newspapers and on his own Embassy page and has not deleted it,” the order stated.

Vatsal had claimed bail on the grounds that he is falsely implicated, a victim and the offence seems to have been committed by his co-accused.

The prosecution opposed his plea and told the court that the offence is of a serious nature. It said he and his co-accused have cheated the governments of the two countries. It said he has submitted a forged and fabricated letter to the office of the Ambassador, Republic of San Marino.