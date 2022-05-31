Mumbai: Man convicted for schoolgirl’s rape-murder | Pixabay

A sessions court in Dindoshi on Tuesday convicted a 34-year-old man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old schoolgirl in 2019. The child’s decomposing body in a school uniform was found in the septic tank of a public toilet nearby. The court is expected to pronounce its sentence on Thursday.

The court convicted Vadivel alias Gundappa Devendra, a resident of the vicinity of the child in Nehru Nagar of Vile Parle. As per the prosecution’s case, on Apr 4, 2019, the minor had just returned from school around 6.15 pm and started asking her mother for tea. Her mother was recuperating from an operation and having found it difficult to perform chores, gave her Rs. 10 to purchase it from a nearby shop. The mother got worried when her daughter did not return till 7 pm. She called up her mother and requested her to make inquiries with the shop. The grandmother found out from the shopkeeper that the child had not come to the shop. The child’s father was informed and the family conducted a search with neighbours and relatives but to no avail. They lodged a kidnapping complaint with the police station. The following day an acquaintance had told the child’s father that he had seen the Vadivel take his daughter towards a chawl when she was proceeding towards the shop. The police later found that he had raped and murdered the child, and the cause of death was established to be a head injury.

The prosecution had examined eye-witnesses and also produced CCTV footage which showed Vadivel following the child and then taking her away by holding her hand. It will be seeking the death penalty for the man.