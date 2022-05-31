 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Man convicted for schoolgirl’s rape-murder

The court is expected to pronounce its sentence on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man convicted for schoolgirl’s rape-murder | Pixabay

A sessions court in Dindoshi on Tuesday convicted a 34-year-old man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old schoolgirl in 2019. The child’s decomposing body in a school uniform was found in the septic tank of a public toilet nearby. The court is expected to pronounce its sentence on Thursday.

The court convicted Vadivel alias Gundappa Devendra, a resident of the vicinity of the child in Nehru Nagar of Vile Parle. As per the prosecution’s case, on Apr 4, 2019, the minor had just returned from school around 6.15 pm and started asking her mother for tea. Her mother was recuperating from an operation and having found it difficult to perform chores, gave her Rs. 10 to purchase it from a nearby shop. The mother got worried when her daughter did not return till 7 pm. She called up her mother and requested her to make inquiries with the shop. The grandmother found out from the shopkeeper that the child had not come to the shop. The child’s father was informed and the family conducted a search with neighbours and relatives but to no avail. They lodged a kidnapping complaint with the police station. The following day an acquaintance had told the child’s father that he had seen the Vadivel take his daughter towards a chawl when she was proceeding towards the shop. The police later found that he had raped and murdered the child, and the cause of death was established to be a head injury.

The prosecution had examined eye-witnesses and also produced CCTV footage which showed Vadivel following the child and then taking her away by holding her hand. It will be seeking the death penalty for the man.

HomeLegalMumbai: Man convicted for schoolgirl’s rape-murder

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court to live stream court proceedings soon, plans to own exclusive platform

Supreme Court to live stream court proceedings soon, plans to own exclusive platform

Clicked selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends, says NCB’s controversial witness Kiran Gosavi

Clicked selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends, says NCB’s controversial witness Kiran Gosavi

Mumbai: BMC Corporators across parties lose wards to quota candidates; check the list here

Mumbai: BMC Corporators across parties lose wards to quota candidates; check the list here

Mumbai: Man convicted for schoolgirl’s rape-murder

Mumbai: Man convicted for schoolgirl’s rape-murder

No Honk Wednesdays: All you need to know about new campaign by Mumbai Traffic Police

No Honk Wednesdays: All you need to know about new campaign by Mumbai Traffic Police