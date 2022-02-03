Mumbai: Maharashtra govt justifies decision to disallow non-vaccinated citizens from travelling in local trains

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday justified its decision to disallow non-vaccinated citizens from travelling in suburban local trains, before the Bombay High Court. The state said that it has enough powers to take such a decision.

A bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the decision of the state government to disallow non-vaccinated citizens from travelling in the local trains.

Senior counsel Anil Anturkar argued on behalf of the state government and tried to convince the bench that the state has taken a legal decision for the good of the public at large.

"There are enough powers with the state government to take such decisions for the welfare of the public at large," Anturkar submitted.

The senior counsel further referred to various laws such as the National Disaster Management Act etc to argue that these laws allow the states to take certain emergency decisions for the public good.

Notably, the senior counsel had on a previous hearing argued that the state had suffered a lot due to dearth of medical oxygen in the second wave of Covid-19.

"We don't want a similar situation again. Therefore, we want to be very cautious this time and take all possible precautions to minimize the spread of cases," the senior counsel had argued, adding, "While vaccination may not guarantee full immunity, it is a step to avoid hospitalization and death and thus the restrictions on train travel have been imposed to avoid extreme eventualities."

The bench will continue hearing the arguments.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:41 PM IST