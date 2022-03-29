Mumbai: Magistrate rejects Rakesh Wadhawan’s bail plea

A magistrate court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan in a case concerning Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police. The EOW had filed the chargesheet last month. Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar had argued against the relief. Wadhawan, who is in custody in the case, had sought bail on the grounds that the chargesheet has already been filed in the case and the investigation being completed, there is no need for his to be retained in custody.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:59 PM IST