Mumbai: Life term for three for killing man with iron rod, weapons in 2011 | Photo: Representative Image

A Dindoshi sessions court has sentenced three men in their mid-to-late thirties to life imprisonment for killing a man with an iron rod and other weapons in 2011. The man had died on the way to hospital.

Calling the offence “serious”, the court noted in its judgment of last week that the victim, Aasif Sayyad, had suffered 12 grievous injuries on vital parts. The post-mortem report showed that the head injury caused his death. It further emphasised that the accused had called him to the spot, which shows they committed the murder in a “pre-planned manner”.

Those sentenced are Satish Kurup, 35, Dinesh Pillay, 34 and Akhil Shaikh, 38. They all sought leniency on family dependencies and circumstances. Additional Sessions Judge AZ Khan stated in the judgment that these cannot be mitigating circumstances as the offence committed is of a serious nature.

The incident took place on Mar 17, 2011 around 1.20am in Malad, near the Old Collectorate building. As per the account of an eyewitness, a little after midnight, there was a quarrel between Sayyad and all three accused, and while he and others tried to intervene, they hit Sayyad with iron rods and other weapons and continued assaulting him even when he fell to the ground and pleaded with them.

This witness told the court he went to inform Sayyad’s wife and brought her to the spot, after which he was taken to a local hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.