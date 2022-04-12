Mumbai: Life in prison for seven, including woman, who kidnapped toddler in 2014 for ransom of Rs 81 lakhs

A sessions court on Tuesday sentenced seven persons, including a woman, to life imprisonment for kidnapping a three-year-old toddler of a Goregaon couple in 2014 for ransom of Rs. 81 lakhs.

Those sentenced are - Ajit Apraj, Deepak Salve, Avinash Dethe, Ashok Dethe, Vijay Vadle, Sapan Chakravarti and Anita Salve. The incident had taken place on Jan 17, 2014, when the full-time househelp of the couple that ran an advertising business, was present in their home with their child. In her deposition before the court, the help Reshma Jadhav had told the court that a youth had rung the bell around 7 pm that day and said there was a gift for Rahul Waradkar, her employer. She had opened the door to collect the parcel, when two other men had entered. She said she was gagged and her hands and legs tied up. They had then entered the bedroom and taken away the sleeping child Yug. She had later managed to release her hands and make a phone call to her employer’s wife and inform her about the incident.

In a chit left in the house addressed to Waradkar, the kidnappers had given instructions to leave his phone number etched behind his car the following day. He did as told and had received a ransom demand of Rs. 81 lakhs on his phone number. The businessman had paid up on following instructions of the kidnappers. On Jan 23, he was asked to come to Hotel Star City in Goregaon to collect his ‘parcel’. The woman accused among the group had left the child on the first floor of the building and then fled. The Waradkars had found their child in a drowsy condition at the building.

The arrest took place only a year later when some from the group were apprehended in another kidnapping case and were under interrogation. The case in which they were arrested is still underway at the sessions court. Prosecutor Ashwini Rayakar said over 25 witnesses were examined in the present case. Explaining the role of the accused in the crime, she said while Apraj was the main conspirator, one of them - Chakravarty - had written the chit. On the day of the kidnapping, Ashok Dethe had acted as the courier person while Deepak Salve had tied up the help Jadhav with a rope, Avinash Dethe had gagged and taped her mouth. While the child was being dropped, Vadle had driven the Qualis car to the hotel and the woman accused Anita Salve had entered the building and left the toddler on the first floor. Of the amount, Rs. 12 lakhs was recovered by the police from the accused and given back to the couple.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:06 PM IST