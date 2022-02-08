Mumbai: Leading retail chain asked to fix faulty AC or give refund

A Consumer Commission in Thane has asked a leading retail chain to either fix a faulty air-conditioner or refund Rs. 40,000 that a Navi-Mumbai customer paid for it in 2018, stating that when a consumer buys a branded product she expects to use it without complaint at least during the warranty period.

The complainant Manisha Zende had purchased an air conditioner of Daikin brand from Reliance Digital store in CBD Belapur in August 2018. Within seven months of its purchase, when it was still under the warranty period, she found it not giving cooling. She had contacted the store and a technician had come, but could not find the fault. Another technician came in and replaced a faulty part. The problem continued and she contacted customer care. Finally, the machine was taken for repair. She complained that it was not returned and had approached the consumer commission in 2019.

The store had opposed the claim and stated that it was not the manufacturer and only sold products of multiple brands. It said the manufacturing firm should have been made a party in the complaint. It also contended that the complainant never came to collect the AC after it was taken away for repair, nor had she enquired for it.

The consumer commission said in its order that when one buys a branded or new product, it is expected that the product be usable without complaint at least in the warrant period and the present complainant also had this ordinary expectation. It however, said that the responsibility of replacing the machine cannot be put on the store and only the manufacturing company could fulfil the demand.

It ordered the store to pay Rs. 10,000 for mental harassment and financial hardship to the customer and also Rs. 15,000 towards litigation cost. If it is not possible for it to fix the air conditioner, it ordered that the purchase amount be returned at 12 percent p.a interest from Aug 2018.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST