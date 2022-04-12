Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya seeks pre arrest bail from Bombay HC in connection with cheating case

A day after his pre arrest bail was rejected by the sessions court, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya approached the Bombay High Court on Tuesday challenging the order of a sessions court denying him relief in an alleged cheating case.

A case was registered against Somaiya and his son, Neil, for cheating for allegedly collecting Rs 57 crore for restoration of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Niranjan Mundargi, Somaiya’s advocate contended that the sessions court order denying him anticipatory bail on April 11, was erroneous.

His plea contends that the complaint was delayed and filed after nine years. He said that similar donations had also been collected by other political parties including Shiv Sena and Congress. He further said that the drive was not conducted by him in an individual capacity, but, at the party-level.

While rejecting Somaiya’s anticipatory bail plea on Monday, the sessions judge had said that there was prima facie proof including photographs, which showed that funds were collected for restoration of INS Vikrant. The Court said there were pictures that showed that Somaiya had collected the money. Also there was a letter saying that he was going to deposit the money with the Governor, but didn't.

Trombay police had registered an FIR following a complaint by an ex-army person claiming that a donation drive was started by Somaiya in 2013 to prevent INS Vikrant from being decommissioned and scrapped. The complaint said that Somaiya, his son Neil, and some others had collected funds through setting up donation boxes in various locations in the city. The complainant said that he himself had made a contribution of Rs 2,000. But, in 2014, he learnt that the warship had been scrapped and auctioned to a company for Rs 60 crore.

The plea is likely to be heard on April 19.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:59 PM IST