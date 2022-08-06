e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Kedar Dighe, nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe granted anticipatory bail in rape case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Kedar Dighe with Uddhav Thackeray | Twitter

In a significant development, Kedar Dighe, the nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, was on Saturday granted anticipatory bail in connection with the case registered against him at the NM Joshi Marg police station.

The police had on Tuesday booked businessman Rohit Kapoor and Dighe after a 23-year-old woman gave a complaint against them. Kapoor is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim in his room at a plush hotel in central Mumbai, while Dighe, who is his friend, allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she approached the authorities. An FIR of rape and criminal intimidation was filed by the police in this regard.

According to police sources, Dighe had applied for anticipatory bail in the Sessions Court earlier this week and the Court anounced its decision on the matter on Saturday, granting him conditional anticipatory bail.

"Dighe has been granted bail on the condition that he will cooperate with the investigation in whatever way that is deemed necessary by the investigating authority. We had already issued him a summons and he is expected to appear for inquiries soon," a senior officer with the Mumbai Police said.

The police, meanwhile, are still trying to trace and apprehend Kapoor, who has been missing since the FIR was filed against him. A Delhi native, Kapoor has a wife and child in his hometown and owns a ship in Singapore. He keeps shuttling between Singapore and India, and often visits Mumbai for work. The police have already issued a Look Out Circular to prevent him from exiting the country.

article-image
