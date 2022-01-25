Mumbai: Kangana moves court again for transfer of defamation proceedings

Actor Kangana Ranaut has approached the Dindoshi sessions court for the transfer of lyricist Javed Akhtar’s defamation proceedings that are before an Andheri magistrate court.

The actor has sought relief under Sec 408 of the CrPC by which a court can transfer a case in its jurisdiction to another court for the ends of justice. Earlier, an in-charge Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court had rejected her application for transfer of proceedings. She had challenged this order at the Dindoshi sessions court and her application had been rejected.

In her present plea, she has stated that the Andheri magistrate appears biased against her and has to date not decided her application for permanent exemption from appearing in the court. She said that the court was instead forcing her to file a fresh exemption application on every date without recording any reason why her presence is required.

The counter-complaint she has filed against Akhtar is also now before the same court, she said and added that she has apprehension that there will be a miscarriage of justice as the court is biased against her.

The application read that the intervention of the court is extremely crucial to ensure that no prejudice is caused to her right and liberty.

The lyricist’s defamation proceedings had arisen out of a TV interview Kangana gave in which she had called him part of a certain gang of Bollywood.

